Video: Crystal Palace score two late goals including stoppage time penalty to secure a draw at the Etihad

Crystal Palace came back from two goals down to secure a draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Jack Grealish set the tone for City with a 24th-minute lead, courtesy of an exquisite assist from Phil Foden. Rico Lewis extended City’s advantage early in the second half.

And while many thought City would go on to score a couple of more, Palace had other plans.

Mateta scored in the 76th minute to pull one back for the away side before winning a penalty late in stoppage time.

Michael Olise stepped up and confidently scored from the spot to secure an important point for Palace.

Watch the Palace goals below:

Footage via Foot Direct

Footage via Optus Sport