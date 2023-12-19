Video: Beto pounces on loose ball to draw Everton level

The Everton striker has brought his side level against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side showed no signs of giving up after they went behind against the London club on Tuesday evening.

A powerful Fulham cross deflected off Michael Keane and into the back of his own net to give the visitors the advantage in the first half.

But Beto has levelled things up at 1-1 after pouncing on a loose ball in the box and heading into the corner of the net.

Video courtesy of Via Play.