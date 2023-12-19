Worrying Liverpool stat from Manchester United draw highlights big issue

Jurgen Klopp’s side surprisingly failed to beat Manchester United at the weekend with the game finishing as a 0-0 draw.

After last year’s astonishing 7-0 scoreline, many expected some of the same this time around with Manchester United worse off this season than last.

But despite a number of injuries and their poor record at Anfield, Erik ten Hag’s side held out for a much-deserved point.

They sat back in a low block which forced the home side to either break them down or take on shots from range with the latter the most frequently chosen option.

Klopp’s side had an incredible 34 shots in the game, the most by a Liverpool team without scoring since records began in 2003 via OptaJoe.

34 – Liverpool had 34 shots against Man Utd, their most on record (from 2003-04) in a Premier League game without scoring, and the most by any side without a goal in the competition since Man Utd’s 38 v Burnley in October 2016. Wasteful. pic.twitter.com/v5wHYKfK03 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2023

Although touted as one of the most dangerous attacks in the league, many people left Anfield questioning their ability to score goals when Mo Salah isn’t on point.

Darwin Nunez had multiple chances in the game to break the deadlock but was unable to convert as was Luis Diaz and later on Cody Gakpo.

They take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal this Saturday evening and will have to be a lot more clinical if they want to come away with a result.