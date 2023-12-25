Newcastle edge closer to the signing of Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as Juventus pulls out of the race.

Pep Guardiola recently acknowledged that the 27-year-old is no longer needed at Etihad Stadium.

In addition, the England international is in a desperate search for a new team that will provide him playing time before Euro 2024.

Journalist Massimo Pavan of TuttoJuve claims that Newcastle and the Citizens are in advanced talks over Phillips.

The former Leeds United player commands attention in the middle of the park with his powerful physical strength and would fit like a glove in Eddie Howe’s system.

The Tyneside club have suffered this season with injuries and Phillips would give the club a much needed presence in middle of the park.