Video: Two quick fire goals put Aston Villa in the drivers seat at Old Trafford

The fairytale story of Aston Villa’s season continues as they take the lead at Old Trafford through captain John McGinn.

McGinn stood over the deadball as he delivered in an inswinging delivery from Manchester United’s left side, and his excellent left-footed delivery found the back of the net, with VAR concluding no Villa player got a touch on the freekick.

This is McGinn’s fifth Premier League goal of the season.

And then only five minutes later, another set piece added to Aston Villa’s tally as Leander Dendoncker scored his first Premier League goal for the Villans.

As things stand Aston Villa are level on points with Liverpool on 42 points.