Video: Soucek fires the ball into an empty Arsenal net to give West Ham the lead at the Emirates

West Ham take the lead in the London derby at the Emirates thanks to Tomas Soucek’s strike.

Brazilian left-back Emerson swung in a sumptuous cross from the left side, and after a deflection, Jarrod Bowen had to stretch to keep the ball in play. VAR later confirmed he did. Bowen’s stretching pass found Soucek free in the six yard box who smashed the ball home to an empty net.

Well, well, well! The Emirates is stunned as West Ham break the deadlock thanks to Tomas Soucek!#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/R2T3jkcB1j — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

The tap in from the Czech Republic international was his fifth Premier League goal of the season, what is turning out to be an excellent campaign for him individually, as well as West Ham as a team collectively.