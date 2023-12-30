Everton brutally criticised by BBC pundit following 3-0 defeat to Wolves

Kevin Campbell has made a candid assessment of the Everton performance, stating that the 3-0 scoreline in favor of Wolves was “probably kind” to Sean Dyche’s side.

The defeat at Molineux extended Everton’s winless run to four matches in all competitions, with the team struggling to widen the gap between them and the relegation zone.

Campbell’s assessment of Everton’s performance has been notably critical, suggesting that the 3-0 result in favour of Wolves actually flattered the visitors. The Toffees were widely criticised by pundits and journalists, with Campbell emphasising that their display was well below the expected standard.

Campbell said on BBC’s Final Score: “I was very impressed with Wolves today. They opened up Everton at full and Everton couldn’t match them today.

“Three goals were probably kind to Everton.”

The harsh evaluation points to significant concerns surrounding Everton’s form across December.

Despite experiencing an upturn in form following the Toffees’ point deduction, things appear to have quieted down on Merseyside, and Everton’s form has taken a hit as a result. While the result at Molineux was poor, the performance was arguably even more disappointing, reflecting a concerning dip in the team’s overall level of play.

While the home side only had two more shots than Sean Dyche’s team, they registered a significantly higher expected goals (xG) value of 2.06 from their 12 attempts. In contrast, the Toffees managed only 0.46 xG from their 10 shots. The Toffees surrendered numerous good chances, contributing to what is described as a truly poor performance.

Despite Everton’s poor form, they currently sit above the Premier League drop zone due to the struggles of teams below them. However, if they continue to play and perform as they have done recently, there is a real concern that they could be dragged back into the relegation battle.