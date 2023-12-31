Newcastle’s kit for next season reportedly leaked online

Newcastle’s kit for next season has reportedly been leaked online with Adidas set to bring back an old look.

Eddie Howe’s side are preparing for a tough clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night as they hope to get the new year off on a positive foot.

The Magpies have only registered one win in their last seven games and will hope to bounce back against the league leaders after their humiliating loss to Nottingham Forest mid-week.

But in recent news away from the pitch, the club’s kit for next year has been reportedly leaked online by Footy Headlines via NUFC Blog.

They claim that Adidas is set to bring back a more classic design reminiscent of the 01/02 kit with wider stripes on the jersey.

The away kit is set to have ‘maroon and navy stripes’ while the third kit is expected to be ‘mainly white with black and green.’