Newcastle prepare ‘formal move’ for ‘future star’ from Championship side

The Magpies are reportedly interested in making a move for Blackburn youngster Rory Finneran.

After suffering a plethora of injuries so far this campaign, Eddie Howe is keen on bringing in some new reinforcements to help the squad both in the present and future.

The Premier League club are looking at the middle of the park in particular as they are reportedly interested in a Championship midfielder.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are preparing a ‘formal move’ for 15-year-old Finneran from Blackburn Rovers.

The defensive midfielder has already featured for the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 level on several occasions as Newcastle scouts have been left ‘impressed’.

The Premier League club have already demonstrated a willingness to promote young talent to the first squad with Lewis Miley being a shining example of that.

Finneran was on the bench for Blackburn’s win against Bristol City early in December and has taken part in regular training sessions with the first team.

Howe will be hoping that he can start the New Year off with a bang as his side prepares to face Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night, as the home team look to pull further away from the pack at the top of the Premier League.