European giants have plan in place to sign Erling Haaland from Man City

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have a plan in place to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid countless times in the past.

The Norwegian striker has enjoyed a successful time with the Premier League club, helping them win the treble in his debut season at the club after joining for £51m.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his 53 appearances for Man City in debut season in all competitions. In this season, the tall striker has been suffering injury problems but even then he has managed to score 19 goals in 22 matches.

Spanish outlet AS has reported that Real Madrid are looking to sign Kylian Mbappe as he enters the final six months of his contract at PSG. Should they fail in their pursuit of Mbappe, Haaland is their plan B.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is under contract at the Etihad until 2027 but his agent has admitted that Real Madrid is a “dreamland” for players.

Haaland’s agent – Rafaela Pimenta said:

“There is the Premier League, and there is Real Madrid, and Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League,” Pimenta said.

She added: “In my agency, we try to make a plan. We have to make a plan. We need to have a goal. Maybe we won’t achieve it but if we don’t know where we’re going, for sure we don’t get there.”