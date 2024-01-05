Former West Ham winger Felipe Anderson is set to hold talks with Aston Villa about a move back to the Premier League.

The Brazilian left West Ham to rejoin his ex-club Lazio in the summer of 2021. He struggled for game time under Hammers boss David Moyes and decided to leave the club.

Aston Villa could now bring him back to the Premier League again.

Clubs all over the league are getting ready to sign players in the January transfer window to either add depth to their squad or help them cope with injuries.

Aston Villa want to get a deal done for Anderson already for the summer.

The 30-year-old has been playing brilliantly for Lazio ever since leaving the Premier League club. Moyes let him go for a bargain fee of only £4 million, which he would now be regretting.

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa are prepared to meet with Anderson this month to discuss a pre-contract agreement before signing him as a free agent in the summer.

Unai Emery’s team is flying in the Premier League at the moment. They are currently second in the league, behind Liverpool and ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Emery feels adding Anderson to his team’s already impressive attack would make Villa ruthless upfront and would add creativity and decisiveness.

Since rejoining Lazio in 2021, the 30-year-old winger has scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists for the team.

An attack of Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Felipe Anderson would be threatening for any team in the league. Emery is building something special at the club.