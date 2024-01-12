Arsenal expected to shop in loan market only this window

Mikel Arteta and Edu at Arsenal are expected to encounter a significant challenge in the January transfer window regarding potential new signings.

Arsenal made substantial investments in the summer to strengthen Arteta’s squad, aiming to address issues that contributed to the premature end of last season’s title charge, largely due to injuries.

Arsenal made marquee signings in the summer, securing Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz for a combined total of £200 million. Folarin Balogun was a notable departure, moving to Monaco for £34 million.

With such spending and potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) considerations, Arsenal need to be cautious not to violate FFP rules and regulations with any additional spending in the current transfer window.

Due to concerns about Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, it’s uncertain whether Arsenal will make any signings in the current transfer window. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has indicated that it’s possible no deals will be completed. Injuries, especially in the full-back positions, have influenced the team’s plans, prompting Arteta to share his perspective on the potential signing of a new player in that position.

“We are open for the transfer market but the emphasis is on making the most of what we have,” he said in his latest press conference.

Meanwhile football.london have stated the Gunners will only be monitoring the loan market in January.