Sky Sports reporter Dan Bardell believes 20-year-old Lamare Bogarde will leave Aston Villa once again in January to seek gametime elsewhere.

The midfielder was recalled by Aston Villa from Bristol Rovers early in January and is now looking to join another club until the end of the season.

Speaking to Villa News, Bardell said: “They will have recalled Bogarde so he can go out and play out on loan again at a higher level I would have thought.

“I think his loan with Bristol Rovers has been quite successful, so they obviously think he’s more than competent playing at that level.

“I would imagine he’s coming back so Villa can look to get him a higher-level loan in the Championship and see how he fairs there.

“That would be what I think would happen with that.” – said Bardell.