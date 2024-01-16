According to sources in Spain, Aston Villa have made an offer to sign Mario Hermoso, the defender of Atletico Madrid.

According to SER Deportivos, Villa is the Premier League club that has made Hermoso an offer. Monchi, the head of football operations at Villa, is rumored to have desired him while he was at Sevilla, and a transfer to Villa may now be on cards.

Hermoso’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires in the summer, and he might be a wise investment. Unai Emery would benefit from having a left-sided center back who can also play left-back.

Hermoso is viewed as potential replacement for Kortney Hause who is set to depart Villans before deadline day.