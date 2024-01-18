Ex Middlesbrough right-back makes AFCON history after scoring hat-trick as emergency striker

Emilio Nsue has made history as the oldest player ever to score a hat-trick at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with an impressive performance in Equatorial Guinea’s 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.

This achievement might surprise Middlesbrough fans who recall his time at the club, where he struggled to make a significant impact while playing as a right-back in the Premier League.

Nsue’s career has taken an unconventional path, spanning from Mallorca to Middlesbrough, and from Birmingham City to Bosnia. At 34 years old, he currently plays in the Spanish third tier with Intercity, showcasing the diverse journey of his football career.

Despite Emilio Nsue making his name as a right-back and occasional winger, he remains crucial to Equatorial Guinea, now playing at the forefront of their attack. His versatility was evident in Thursday’s performance, demonstrating effectiveness in a central role and showcasing that he remains a valuable asset for his national team.

Nsue’s fairy-tale hat-trick, with one goal before the interval and two more in the second half, marked a historic achievement. At 34 years old, he became the oldest player in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) history to score a hat-trick, adding another remarkable chapter to his football journey.

In addition to his AFCON hat-trick milestone, he has achieved another feat by becoming the first player to score three goals in an AFCON game since 2008.

Despite his background as a full-back, he has defied expectations, emerging as Equatorial Guinea’s all-time leading international goalscorer with an impressive record of 20 goals in 41 appearances.