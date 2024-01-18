Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly considering a January transfer for Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

According to the article, there have been “conversations” on a potential deal between the club and agents.

Walker-Peters has been Southampton’s most impressive player this year as they currently contend for a spot in the automatic promotion playoffs.

The 26-year-old has participated in every minute of the Saints’ Championship campaign, tallying two goals and dishing out another two assists.

Walker-Peters and Pochettino know each other from their time at Tottenham and the manager wants another reunion with versatile defender.