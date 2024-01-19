Sheffield United look set to land Atletico Madrid man

Sheffield United are reportedly making an attempt to sign 33-year-old goalkeeper Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid.

According to the Croatian media, sportske, the Blades are offering £2 million for the goalkeeper in the current transfer window. The report expresses optimism about the deal, suggesting that it’s “likely” that Atletico Madrid will accept Sheffield United’s bid for Ivo Grbic.

The report suggests that Atletico Madrid is already working on the signing of Horatiu Moldovan from Dinamo Bucharest, with a reported spending of €1 million on his acquisition. This development is seen as potentially clearing the path for Ivo Grbic to join Sheffield United, assuming the Moldovan transfer is completed.

Grbic’s potential transfer to Sheffield United is viewed as a “great opportunity” for the goalkeeper, providing him with a chance to revitalise his career and potentially earn a spot back in the national team.

Grbic joined Atlético Madrid in 2020 but has not made any appearances for the club this season. A move to Sheffield United could offer him regular playing time, fulfilling his desire for more on-field opportunities.

The Blades have been in search for a new shot-stopper since the January transfer window opened, and now it finally looks as though they have their new number one.