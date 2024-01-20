West Ham and other teams are showing interest in Wilfried Gnonto, who is already pushing to leave Leeds United during the January transfer window.

The Italy winger wants to leave Elland Road during the current window, according to Matteo Moretto.

According to rumors, West Ham is “expected” to sign the 20-year-old, but Moretto claims Gnonto is aggressively pursuing the move he desires even though a deal has not yet been finalized.

“He wants to leave Leeds United, and there are teams interested,” he said.

“He was linked with a move in the summer, and tried to leave then, and he is trying to leave again during this transfer window.” – said Moretto.

The 20-year-old is struggling to start games consistently under Farke since he refused to train and play last summer and is keen on continuing career elsewhere.