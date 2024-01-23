UEFA president snubs comments on Manchester City’s FFP investigation

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin supports the decision to initially expel Manchester City from European competition for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP).

In February 2020, City received a two-year ban and a £25 million fine, which was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport seven months later. However, the Premier League is now considering potential action against Manchester City.

Manchester City, last season’s treble winner, faced 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations charged by the Premier League in February last year, following a five-year investigation that started in 2018.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin refrained from commenting on the ongoing Premier League investigation but reiterated his belief that UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body made the correct decision four years ago.

“I don’t want to speak about the case in England,” he said to The Telegraph.

“But I trust that the decision of our independent body was correct. I didn’t enter into this decision.”

The Premier League have accused Manchester City of using delaying tactics in their investigation, but Chief Executive Richard Masters confirmed last week, via the Daily Mail, that a trial date has been set. However, he did not disclose when the trial will take place.