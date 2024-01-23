Chelsea legend Tommy Baldwin dies aged 78 after long illness

After a protracted illness, former Chelsea attacker Tommy Baldwin passed away at the age of 78, the club confirmed in a statement.

Baldwin won the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup while playing for the Blues, tallying 92 goals in 239 games.

Baldwin, a Gateshead native, scored his first goal away to Manchester City in October 1966 after joining Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in September 1966.

In his first season with the club, he scored 17 goals, and he participated in the 1967 FA Cup final, which Tottenham won.

Baldwin’s nickname, “The Sponge,” came from his ability to take a beating from tackles. He scored 16 goals in the next season for the Blues.

Baldwin missed four months of action in 1968–69 due to an injury, but still scored twice in a 4-0 victory away against Manchester United—who had just won the European Championship.

Before joining the Seattle Sounders in 1975, Baldwin previously played on loan for Manchester United.

The club announced the news on their website on Monday night, writing: ‘We send our heartfelt condolences to Tommy’s family and friends.’

Baldwin finished his playing career at Brentford after returning to the UK, hanging up his boots in 1978.

In spite of his successes at the club, he never received an England cap. Before quitting football, he went on to become a coach at Griffin Park.

Baldwin recently worked with Chelsea as a matchday presenter at Stamford Bridge, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to meet fans and reunite with team-mates with whom he shared such glorious times.