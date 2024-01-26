Journalist Dan Bardell of Sky Sports admits he is excited about Unai Emery’s project after Kosta Nedeljkovic signing this week.

Bardell claims future is bright with Emery scouting young players who can help Villa for upcoming seasons.

Speaking for Villa News, Bardell said: “I kind of like that Villa are looking towards the future and are buying players now that aren’t necessarily for now. I think that’s what good teams do.

“It’s like Brighton’s recruitment is probably the modern-day model that you would look at and say their recruitment has been unbelievable over the past two or three years.

“I think to pick someone up at 18, who is already in the first team at Red Star, he’s already played Champions League football. It’s a position that I know Villa have been looking at in terms of trying to get a young, up-and-coming right-back in for the future to compete with Matty Cash.

“They’ve been looking in La Liga to try and find someone and, obviously, haven’t come up with anything of substance and now they’ve pulled in this guy.

“I’m not a regular watcher of the Serbian league, but he sounds like he’s a good prospect and he’s highly rated. He’s already got some games under his belt at a high level, he actually played against Manchester City in the Champions League.

“This is a signing very much for the future. He’ll go back and finish the season at Red Star and then Villa will see where he’s at in pre-season.

“But it’s more the type of signing it is that excites me, rather than that I know anything really concrete about him. It looks like he’ll become the third Serbian player to play for Villa after Savo Milosevic and Sasa Curcic.”