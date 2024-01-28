Video: Bryn Morris pulls one back for Newport County with stunning long range volley

Newport Country have brought the deficit back to one with a stunning strike from outside the area.
The League Two side went behind early on when Bruno Fernandes rifled the ball into the back of the net before young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo doubled the visitor’s lead with a sweeping finish just six minutes later.
After a series of missed opportunities for the Red Devils, Newport has grabbed a goal back through Bryn Morris after an exceptional deflected strike.
THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯@NewportCounty‘s Bryn Morris has no right to score from there 🚀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/n8pZV6PQzL
