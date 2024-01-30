Arsenal sign 37-year-old capped 149 times and who was once FIFA’s Best

With a few days left of the transfer window, Arsenal have made a short-term signing for their women’s team.

Arsenal Women have always been renowned for having some of the best in the game play for them at some stage of their careers.

Legendary names such as Kelly Smith, Alex Scott, Karen Carney and Rachel Yankey right the way through to the likes of Vivianne Miedema, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead.

They can now add 37-year-old French goalkeeper, Sarah Bouhaddi, to that list.

According to Sky Sports, the former Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season in 2019/20 and FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper in 2020, capped 149 times by her country, has joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m delighted to be joining Arsenal and to become part of this great club,” she’s quoted as saying by the outlet.

“Arsenal has so much history across both the men’s and women’s teams and I’ve always admired the club.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to play in a league that is going from strength to strength and I want to bring my experience to help the rest of the squad. I can’t wait to get started.”

With 10 games left of the current Barclays Women’s Super League left to play, the Gunners find themselves just three points behind leaders Chelsea and level pegging with Man City but below them on goal difference.

It remains to be seen whether the experience of Bouhaddi will help see Arsenal Women have a successful end to the season and perhaps pick up some a trophy or two.

With Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea, one can imagine that the Blues will be going all out to ensure that it’s they who are holding the title aloft at the end of the campaign.