Arsenal make history with new multi-million-pound agreement

Arsenal have made history on Friday as the North London club have announced a new multi-million-pound agreement with the Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Sobha Realty.

This will see the Gunners’ London Colney training ground named for the first time and from Friday onwards, it will be known as the Sobha Realty Training Centre.

Arsenal have also announced that the real estate development company has become a principal Partner of Arsenal and the official training kit sleeve partner for the club’s men’s and women’s teams.

The goal of this deal is to help the Premier League outfit explore development opportunities at the London club’s training ground, which will provide all of their teams with the facilities to prepare better for matches.

Arsenal have sold the naming rights to their London Colney training ground, which will be renamed the Sobha Realty Training Centre from Friday. The Gunners have struck a multi-million pound agreement with the Dubai-based luxury real estate developer.

This is a smart deal for Arsenal to make as training facilities are very important for modern Premier League clubs.

The new agreement will also see the Gunners receive more income and that can be put towards transfers and wages. Their Premier League title rivals Man City and Liverpool have sold the naming rights of their training grounds to bring in more money and it was a logical step for Arsenal to make.