Youngster Rio Bromfield has left Tottenham Hotspur in order to join Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach Live reports that the Germany U16 international has decided to quit Spurs and play football for Borussia Monchengladbach the next season.

The 16-year-old made his England U16 team debut in November before switching to Germany U16 that same month, where he has now earned two caps.

The player was keen to leave the club despite impressing coaches at Tottenham, as he pursues more game time in Germany.