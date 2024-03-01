Tom Cairney and Michail Antonio were talking about Paqueta’s skill and position on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, and Cairney was curious about where Paqueta should be playing.

Cairney is not sure about Brazilian’s frequent usage on the left wing at West Ham because he feels he lacks the speed to run down that flank and use the ball with his preferred left foot.

“What is his natural position because he’s not a left winger is he? That’s very difficult to play on the side you kick on is very difficult, he’s playing on the left when he’s left-footed is hard. He doesn’t have the pace to go on the outside you would say, but he’s just a tremendous footballer,” Cairney said speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.