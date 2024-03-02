Watch: Valencia’s quick-fire double stuns league leaders Real Madrid

Valencia have hit Real Madrid with a quick-fire double sucker-punch thanks to goals from Hugo Druro and Roman Yaremchuk.

Los Ches may have been fearing the worst when one of the most in-form players on the planet Jude Bellingham was named in the Real Madrid eleven for the first time since early February.

But they’ll fear no more after scoring two goals in three minutes against Los Blancos.

In rather fortuitous fashion, Hugo Druro netted the opening goal in the 27th minute after deflecting Fran Perez’s shot come cross.

?? "Valencia are in front!" Hugo Duro scores the opening goal of the game against Real Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/JrJN4OxkVi — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 2, 2024

Ukrainian international Yaremchuk doubled the home side’s advantage after latching onto a terrible back-pass by Dani Carvajal.