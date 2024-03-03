Reports suggest that Arsenal have extended an offer to acquire the services of promising young defender Brayden Clarke, who appears to have confirmed his departure from Wolves on social media.

The 17-year-old has been impressing in the Wolves academy and has featured for James Collins’ U23s team.

The gifted young player was included in the Wales squad that reached the finals of the UEFA European U17 Championships in March 2023. There’s a growing belief that Clarke could be one to keep an eye on in years to come.

Clarke posted a goodbye message on his social media account (Instagram) : “After 7 years at Wolves, the time has come for me to move onto a new chapter.

“I want to thank everybody who has helped me along the journey and I wish all of my teammates at Wolves the best of luck for the future.”

Arsenal linked with 17-year-old Wolves defender Brayden Clarke

Exclusive reports from The Secret Scout on X reveal that Premier League powerhouse Arsenal have initiated efforts to secure the signing of Clarke. It is now deemed ‘likely’ that the Gunners will be his next destination. While there has been purported interest from four other Premier League clubs, they have not been specified.

Clarke’s profile page on the Wolves academy website has been removed, indicating that confirmation of his next move is imminent. Currently, there are no specifics available regarding the details of Arsenal’s offer.

If indeed Clarke is to be joining Arsenal, it will be fascinating to observe his progress there. Undoubtedly, he is a young talent with significant potential, having represented Wales at the U17s Euros. Arsenal’s ability to secure his signature ahead of other interested clubs underscores his promising future in the sport, as well as the pull the Gunners have under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.