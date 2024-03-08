Leeds United icon Brian Deane thinks Leeds should offload ‘frustrated player’ Liam Cooper this summer.

Cooper is in final year of his contract at Elland Road and is struggling for consistent minutes under Daniel Farke this season.

“If they go up, they should realistically let him go and get a good contract somewhere else, as they’re going have to refresh in that position. If they keep him, he’s not going to get game time. I know from my own experiences that you can sit and be frustrated when you think you want to stay. Time moves on.

“He’s been a great servant to the club, but I’m sure they’ll come to the right agreement. If they keep him, it’s because they think he will be a great leader for next season, but sometimes as a player you have to start thinking about these things. You need to be playing all the time,” Deane said, discussing Cooper.