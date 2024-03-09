Sheffield Wednesday star Marvin Johnson was seen making the Leeds United salute following Friday’s 2-0 Championship loss to the Whites.

Danny Rohl’s side was defeated 2-0 by Patrick Bamford and Gnonto, as the Whites once again demonstrated why the are 2nd in EFL Championship so far this season and one of the favourites for promotion.

Marvin, tasked with marking Gnonto, was unable to do more than watch as the 20-year-old scored a beautiful goal for Leeds securing all three points.