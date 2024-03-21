Leicester City have been accused by the Premier League and directed to an independent commission due to an alleged violation of financial regulations in the 2022/23 season.

The league contends that Leicester, despite being relegated to the Championship, did not submit their audited financial accounts.

The Premier League have written a statement:

“Leicester City were relegated to the EFL Championship prior to the introduction of the Premier League’s new Standard Directions, which prescribe a timeline within which PSR cases should be heard.

“Therefore, the proceedings will be conducted in accordance with a timetable to be set by the independent commission, and its final decision will be published on the Premier League’s website,” via the BBC.

Leicester City have responded to the Premier League’s statement

The Foxes have said in response:

“Leicester City is surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken today. The club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club.

“LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time.”

Leicester currently sit second in the Championship, tied on points with leaders Leeds United, as they strive for promotion back to the Premier League. This latest update will dampen the mood around the King Power Stadium.

With all this noise off the field, the players and Enzo Maresca will have to find a way to block out that noise if they are to remain on course to gaining instant promotion back to the Premier League.

If found guilty of these accusations, the likely repercussions will consist of a points deduction.