The biggest game of the Premier League season is almost upon us. The defending champions will welcome Mikel Arteta‘s title-chasing Gunners to the Etihad Stadium on 31 March 2024 for an absolute blockbuster of an encounter.

Two of England’s most in-form teams will go head-to-head in a match that will undoubtedly have huge implications in the race for the 2023-24 title.

Man City are looking to defend their crown and win their seventh Premier League title while Arsenal are hoping to break their 20-year-long hoodoo and win their first league title since Arsene Wenger’s Invincible team in 2004.

Man City vs Arsenal tickets: How to buy

Getting tickets for any top Premier League clash can be tough. Most top-flight stadiums up and down the country sell out virtually as soon as tickets go on sale.

The best way to guarantee genuine tickets is to become one of your club’s season ticket holders, however, not being a season ticket holder does not mean you have to miss out as there can be some availability for members. More information on official club ticket availability can be found here.

Of course, you can always try your luck bagging some tickets by winning a competition, or being an auction’s highest bidder, but assuming you just want to purchase some tickets for a reasonable price, consider Live Football Tickets a genuine and alternative ticket supplier.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets to Man City vs Arsenal start from just £150.00.

Buyers of Live Football Tickets can choose from a wide range of options, including the number of tickets, the seat’s location and whether or not they want to sit among the home, or away, supporters.

Hospitality tickets cost considerably more and their increased price should be factored in when deciding on a matchday budget.

How to get to the Etihad Stadium

Man City offer a bus service designed specifically for Cityzen supporters. The services on offer for the duration of the 2023-24 season include 17 bus routes operating throughout Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Derbyshire.

There is also a reliable metro link, which runs approximately every six minutes, available for travelling supporters.

More information on how to get to and from the Etihad Stadium is available on Man City’s official website.