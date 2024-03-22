Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro admits he would like to return to La Liga at some point in his career.

The 24-year-old played two season with Girona and Valladolid in Spain before moving to Portugal.

Porro has become one of the most important players under Ange Postecoglou and London club would like to keep him for a foreseeable future.

Porro said in an interview: “In football you never know. Today you are playing there and tomorrow you may be playing somewhere else. Being Spanish, of course I would like to return and enjoy La Liga. When I played here, I enjoyed it very much and I hope to return one day, of course.”