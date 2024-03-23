Former Chelsea midfielder Njitap Geremi has filed for divorce after discovering that the children he raised were fathered by his wife’s ex-partner.

According to a report from The Mirror, Geremi learned that the twins were born as a result of his wife’s previous relationship, four years before their marriage. DNA results reportedly confirmed that the children were fathered by his wife’s ex.

It is stated that his wife had told him that the children were his, which motivated them to get married. However, the revelation of their true paternity shattered their relationship and caused psychological damage to Geremi.

The report cites court documents from his native Cameroon, which says claims the discovery that the children were from her previous partner destroyed the couple’s harmony and damaged him psychologically.

He highlights the profound impact of this discovery on their marriage, describing it as a breach of marital duties and obligations.

Geremi enjoyed a successful playing career with Chelsea and Real Madrid

He spent 4 years at Chelsea, making 109 appearances, scoring 4 and assisting 8. He won the League twice with the Blues, as well as the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Prior to his stint at Chelsea, he played for Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League twice.

After his spell at Chelsea, Geremi spent two seasons at Newcastle United, contributing to their Championship title win in 2009-2010. He later played in Turkey and Greece before retiring from professional football in 2011.