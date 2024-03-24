HITC has released a new transfer update, in which it states that Gleison Bremer has been offered to many clubs, including Newcastle United.

The Brazilian defender is now with Juventus, but because of his slightly over £50 million release clause, the Italian powerhouses appear open to receiving offers for him.

The Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have also been contacted through intermediaries regarding the player.

Bremer, who shares qualities with the current Newcastle star Sven Botman, particularly in terms of aerial skill, might be a fantastic choice to make up for Botman’s absence due to ACL surgery.