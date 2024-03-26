Watch: Germany left-back scores sensational goal from long range against Netherlands

International Football
Posted by

It’s been a lively start to the international friendly between Germany and Netherlands.

The Dutch took the lead through Joey Veerman in the fourth minute after being tee’d up by Memphis Depay. But it didn’t take long for Germany to answer back.

Just six minutes later Maximilian Mittlestadt found the equaliser for this evening’s hosts. The Vfb Stuttgart left-back found himself on the edge of the box when Jamal Musiala placed the ball into his path, and he obliged with an unbelievable first time left-footed strike into the top corner of the goal.

With plenty of time remaining, this game might be action-packed for the neutrals.

More Stories Maximilian Mittlestadt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.