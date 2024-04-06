Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the German international is one of the options on Liverpool’s radar to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been linked with the move away from the club at the end of the season. His current contract expires in 2025, and therefore Liverpool will be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose a player of his calibre on a free transfer.

Rudy Galetti claims that Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on Salah and they are likely to come calling in the summer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with Bayern Munich for Sane.

Leroy Sane could make an immediate impact at Liverpool

The 28-year-old German international has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Reds. Sane has nine goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season and he is well-versed with English football. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he moves to Anfield in the summer.

The German international has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2025, and therefore he could be available for a reasonable price in the summer. It remains to be seen whether he is open to return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Salah has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017 and replacing him will be quite difficult. Apart from his ability to score goals, the Egyptian is an elite creator as well. In addition to that, his availability has been exceptional since his move to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where Salah ends up if he decides to move on in the summer.