Real Madrid vs Man City tickets: How to buy, cost and travel information

Looking for Real Madrid vs Man City tickets? – Here’s the best guide on how to find and buy UEFA Champions League tickets.

One of the Champions League’s biggest matchups is almost upon us.

14-time winners, Real Madrid will host defending champions Man City in the tournament’s quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 9th 2024.

Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are looking to carry their formidable league form into Europe where they hope to move a step closer to defending their crown.

As for the home team, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos will be desperate to right the wrongs of last season, which saw City win their semi-final 5-1 on aggregate on their way to lifting the trophy.

Irrespective of which team comes out of this season’s first leg on top, fans of both sides are in for a real treat when these two giants face off on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And if you’re hoping to secure a ticket so you can witness the event live and in person, you’ve come to the right place.

Read on for all you need to know about how to buy Real Madrid vs Man City tickets.

Real Madrid vs Man City tickets: How to buy

As all matchday-going football fans know, getting tickets to such a high-profile Champions League game can prove very difficult.

The best way to buy a ticket for Man City’s games is to become a junior (£25.00) or matchday (£35.00) member of the club’s official ticketing program. Tickets for all competitions are made available to members and are advertised on the club’s website until sold out.

Applications to become a member of Man City are open and you can submit your application here.

However, if you have left your membership too late or have failed to secure a ticket through either club, don’t worry, because Live Football Tickets is a safe and genuine alternative ticket supplier, and has plenty of availability for Tuesday night’s event.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets to Real Madrid vs Man City through the club start from just £45.00 (£37.50 concession) .

Tickets on Live Football Tickets start from £250.00, which is considerably more expensive, but reflects the demand for the game and is a decent option for any fans unable to bag a ticket through the club.

Not only that, but fans can select from a number of options, including tickets seated together and sitting in the correct section of the ground to be with other fans of your team.

As expected, hospitality tickets are more expensive, but if you’d prefer to feel like foreign dignitary whilst watching the game, this may be a good option for you.

Flights and how to get to the Santiago Bernabeu

Flights from Manchester airport to Madrid start from just £220.00, however, the cheapest flights include long lay overs in the Netherlands.

Therefore, we suggest looking at flights via SkyScanner that start at £451.00, which take the quickest time (approx 5 hours). Unfortunately, there are no direct flights from Manchester airport. The closest airports offering direct flights to Madrid at this time of year are London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted.

The good news for travelling fans is that the Santiago Bernabeu is located in the heart of Madrid, meaning the best way to get to the stadium is often on foot.

However, if you do need to use a form of transport to get to the ground, the easiest service to use is the Number 10 Madrid Metro Line (blue).