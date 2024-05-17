FA place ban on deliberate heading of the ball in order to improve player safety

In a landmark move aimed at improving the safety of football, the FA has announced a ban on deliberate heading in all matches at the Under-11 level and below.

This decision follows a successful two-year trial period and marks a significant step towards safeguarding young players’ health.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the FA confirmed today that the ban will be gradually implemented over the next three seasons.

Starting in the upcoming term, the ban will first apply to U7s to U9s, extend to U10s in 2025, and finally include U11s in 2026.

This rule change will affect all affiliated leagues and school matches, with heading permitted again at the U12 level when children enter secondary school.

Under the new regulations, any deliberate header will result in an indirect free-kick. The FA emphasised their commitment to enhancing player safety and developing technical skills.

In a statement, the FA said (via Daily Mail):

“We continue to play a leading role in reviewing and improving the safety of our game. Our aim is to also create more technical opportunities for players with the ball at their feet, allow for more effective playing time, and to reduce the amount of time the ball is in the air during a match.”

Head injuries in football

The concern over head injuries in football, particularly concussions, has grown due to their severe long-term health implications.

Studies have shown that football players, from high school athletes to professionals, are at risk of brain injuries caused by high-impact collisions.

This proactive measure by the FA is expected to significantly impact the way young players learn and engage with the sport, prioritising their long-term health and safety.

However, it is worth mentioning that heading of the ball is a big part of football and any changes to the rules at the professional level could face a lot of resistance.