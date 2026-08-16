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Liverpool are keeping tabs on the highly talented Argentine sensation Thiago Veron from Independiente.

According to a report from SportWitness, Liverpool are monitoring his development, and they could look to make a move in the future. Currently, the Premier League club has not opened talks to sign him and is simply tracking his development.

The highly rated attacking midfielder can operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He is a technically gifted playmaker who can help create chances for his teammates and score goals. He is regarded as one of Argentina’s finest young talents right now.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an offer to sign him in the future.

There is no doubt that he is an exciting prospect with a big future. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the player as well. It would be a step up in his career.

Liverpool have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of Veron.

They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and Independiente will struggle to keep him at the club if there is a concrete proposal from the Premier League club on the table.

Liverpool are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 16-year-old. He would be a future investment, and with the right guidance, he could develop into a key player for them.

Veron could save Liverpool millions in the transfer market if they bring him in for a reasonable fee and groom him properly.