Fabrizio Romano exclusive claims Real Madrid set to snap up €3m midfield signing from La Liga

Sergio Martinez celebrates for Santander. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have spent big this summer on a total refresh of the team – and they’re not done yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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Real Madrid needed a summer of changes as they try to reorganised and put themselves in a position to challenge Barcelona in La Liga.

That’s meant a number of major additions, starting with the return of Jose Mourinho as manager.

He’s overseen a major overhaul, with the headline arrival that of Yan Diomande for €125m.

As well as the Ivorian, we’ve also seen Marc Cucurella join for €55m, Denzel Dumfries for €20m, plus Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers.

All in all, that’s the spine of a whole new team in place. It was what was needed, after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Martinez poised to join Jose revolution at the Bernabeu

But as well as those big names, Jose is also looking to add young Spanish talent to his group. Carlos Espi came from Levante and already has his first goal.

Today, Fabrizio Romano has the exclusive news that youngster Sergio Martinez from Racing Santander is set to join Los Blancos.

It’s a €3m deal for the 19 year old, who helped Racing to La Liga promotion last season. He will sign a contract until 2030. Romano adds that Martinez turned down offers from English, German and Saudi clubs to join Madrid.

He can’t expect too many games too soon, but it’s clear there will be no loan, and Martinez will be expected to be part of the first team squad right away.