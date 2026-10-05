Bournemouth plan their next transfer coup with move for 7 G/A Championship standout

Fer Lopez holds off a defender. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fer Lopez is a potential Alex Scott replacement for Bournemouth, according to a report today which claims the Wolves man is in demand.

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Bournemouth have been hit by some devastating news today with the latest report that midfielder Alex Scott has a “serious thigh problem” picked up on England duty.

Scott could miss a couple of months of games, according to some sources. That’s terrible news for their season, as they look to earn a first win of the campaign. But long term, it likely doesn’t change much. Scott is expected to leave next summer in any case, so the Cherries are hunting for his replacement.

Bournemouth lining up Scott replacement already

TeamTalk suggest in an exclusive that the South Coast club may have found him. Fer Lopez has had a funny career so far, but he’s settled well at Wolves in the Championship this season, where he’s finally finding his feet in English football, and will be key to any serious promotion chase made by the Midlands club.

He’s got five goals and two assists in eight starts this season, an amazing record which is attracting the attention of multiple teams.

“Bournemouth were keen on Lopez before he completed his move to Wolves, meaning their current interest is not simply a reaction to his impressive start to the campaign,” the report claims. In fact, they may be frustrated that a run of G/A is raising the price of a player they were tracking while he was under the radar.

Also noted as potential targets are Arthur Avon from Lorient, and Kees Smit who plays for AZ Alkmaar.