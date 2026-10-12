The four big signs that Michael Carrick “expects to be sacked” according to expert

Michael Carrick during a press conference

Michael Carrick is feeling the pressure and his body language is giving it away, according to an expert who spoke to the Sun.

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Manchester United drew with Tottenham 1-1 on Saturday, meaning the Red Devils have now made their worst start to a season in 40 years.

Their manager Michael Carrick is under serious pressure, and the Sun got a body language expert to break down the tell-tale signs in his interviews that he’s feeling it:

“There are four massive red flags in his gestures and expressions to focus on,” they pointed out.

“Firstly, we see a one-sided shoulder shrug, which denotes a total lack of confidence in what he’s saying when talking about certain parts of the game being better. He has no real belief in what he’s saying.

“Secondly, we see the furrow lines across his forehead which are a sign of distress, worry, anxiety and frustration.

“We also see some extreme lip suppression, which is the physical manifestation of wanting to hold back words and what he really wants to say but he knows he can’t. He is making a conscious effort to hold back what he wants to really say.

“The next key one is Carrick’s tongue. He keeps sticking his tongue out which is a self-assurance, pacifying gesture.”

Carrick future hangs by a thread after bad run continues

It’s all rather interesting, but really you don’t need an expert to tell that Carrick is on the edge. It was pretty clear within ten minutes of United’s game on Saturday that the team weren’t looking engaged or motivated, and after three weeks off that’s always going to reflect terribly on the manager.

Despite all the summer’s optimism, it feels we’re just a couple of bad results away from a sacking here.