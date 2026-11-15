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Newcastle United and Brentford are reportedly keeping a close eye on Sporting CP midfielder Issa Doumbia, with several European clubs interested in signing him ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from Fussball News, Napoli, Juventus and AS Roma are also monitoring the 23-year-old Italian midfielder, who has made a strong impression since arriving in Portugal from Venezia during the summer transfer window.

Napoli have already taken steps to explore a potential deal, having contacted people close to the player to gather information about his situation. The Serie A outfit are understood to be considering an approach in January, although competition for his signature could complicate their pursuit.

Issa Doumbia attracts Premier League interest

Newcastle and Brentford are also among the clubs following Doumbia’s development at Sporting. Both Premier League sides are understood to be impressed by his physical qualities and versatility, and his performances have attracted attention across Europe.

The midfielder could be an interesting addition for Newcastle, who would benefit from greater depth and physicality in the middle of the park. Brentford, meanwhile, have established a reputation for identifying promising young players, and Doumbia could represent another attractive long-term investment.

However, Sporting are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. The Portuguese giants have reportedly rejected offers worth around €50 million and value the midfielder at €80 million, matching his release clause.

It is believed that bids in the region of €55–65 million could provide a starting point for discussions, although there is no guarantee that Sporting would agree to lower their demands.

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Where will Doumbia end up?

Doumbia’s ability to operate as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and box-to-box presence makes him an attractive proposition for several clubs. His physical strength, ball-winning ability and impressive work rate could help him adapt to the demands of English football.

With his contract running until 2031, Sporting are in a strong negotiating position. Nevertheless, growing interest from England and Italy could make the youngster one to watch in the upcoming transfer windows.