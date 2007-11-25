Derby County 0-2 Chelsea: Three Things You Learned From This Match?

The ever-popular Three Things series has expanded to include matchday action. Some people saw this match in all its live glory, others on the telly, and some not at all. Either way everyone probably saw it differently and here’s your chance to tell each other what you learned.

So forget the numpteys at Sky Sports or the nerds at the BBC, here’s your chance to tell everyone the three things you learned from this match and see what others thought as well.

Here are some poorly formatted match stats:

Derby Chelsea

Shots (on Goal) 10(4) 10(5)

Fouls 8 6

Corner Kicks 3 2

Offsides 1 1

Time of Possession 42% 58%

Yellow Cards 0 1

Red Cards 0 1

Saves 5 2