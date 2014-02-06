PSG Line Up £16.5m Summer Swoop For Spurs Keeper Hugo Lloris

Parisians are confident they can get lure the Frenchman back home next season.

Big-spending Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain want to sign highly rated Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of this season, according to reports in the Daily Express.

The France international has only been with the north London club since August 2012, when Lloris joined Tottenham from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais for an initial fee of just 10m euros.

However, the 27-year-old did recently admit in an interview that were Spurs to fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League come the end of this campaign, and with it not qualify for next season’s Uefa Champions League, then he would have to seriously consider his future at White Hart Lane.

“The objective is to reach the Champions League. After that, it’s to close the gap on the biggest teams in the league,” said Lloris.

“Without Champions League football? I’ve not thought about it. I must weigh things up at the end of the season.”

And with the Ligue 1 champions known to be on the look out at present for a world-class shot stopper to replace the club’s current No 1, Italy international Salvatore Sirigu, then it is expected that the mega-rich Parisians will make a move for Lloris come the summer.