(Photo) Manchester United thank fans for support following draw with Liverpool

Manchester United have taken to social media to thank their fans for their support during yesterday evening’s 0-0 draw with rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils came away from Anfield with a point but remain in seventh place in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Manchester City.

United took to social media after the game to share a photo of their fans along with the caption ,“Thanks to all the fans for your fantastic support at Anfield tonight.”

The Red Devils take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday evening.