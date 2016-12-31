West Ham interested in signing Basel defender whose brother moved to the Premier League in the summer in £35M deal

West Ham are considering making a more for Taulant Xhaka, brother of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.

Taulant is a regular for Swiss side Basel, where his brother Granit began his career before his move to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. The 25-year-old has four Swiss Super League medals to his name, having been involved in a period of sustained Basel dominance.

Unlike his brother, who is a cornerstone in the Switzerland national side, Taulant represents Albania. He went head-to-head with the Arsenal star in Euro 2016, as they became the first brothers to ever face-off in the European Championships. They are not the first siblings ever to represent different nations. Kevin Prince-Boateng and Jerome Boateng represent Ghana and Germany respectively, and also met on the international stage in the World Cup in 2010.

The Mirror believe that Slaven Bilic has already made enquiries into the possibility of signing Xhaka next month, and it is believed that an offer in the region of £4 million would be enough to secure his services. That’s £31 million less than the BBC reported Arsenal signed his brother for in the summer window.