(Video) Manchester City academy product rejects Manchester United star Wayne Rooney’s offer to swap shirts

Manchester City academy product George Evans showed his loyalty to the club today by rejecting Wayne Rooney’s offer to swap shirts.
United defeated Evans’ current club Reading 4-0 at Old Trafford, with Rooney getting on the scoresheet and subsequently levelling Sir Bobby Charlton’s club-record tally.
Evans, who spent 13 years with Man City between 2003 and 2016, was not interested in having his shirt, however. What would a City fan do with a United shirt? Other than, perhaps, burn it.
Former City player George Evans seemingly turning down Wayne Rooney’s offer of a shirt-swap.
Good lad. pic.twitter.com/ArosXZknPN
— City Watch (@City_Watch) January 7, 2017
