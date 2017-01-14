Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea player ratings range from 4/10 to 10/10 as two-goal Marcos Alonso wins MOTM

Last season’s Premier League champions were thrashed by [probably] this year’s as Chelsea won 3-0 at Leicester City on Saturday night.

The victory moved Chelsea seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table and a huge 31 ahead of Leicester, who stay 15th.

Chelsea’s victory means that the Blues now have 52 points after 21 games, beating last season’s final total of just 50.

It was a complete cruise from start to finish for Chelsea, who broke the deadlock inside six minutes when Marcos Alonso scored his first of two goals.

Off-balance, Eden Hazard cleverly managed to poke a pass into the path of Alonso, who slotted home with his supposedly-weaker right foot.

Alonso’s second – which arrived shortly after half time – came via his trusty left peg, but it was helped by two deflections.

Goal no.3 was also made in Spain – scored by the head of Pedro.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea player ratings

Schmeichel 4; Fuchs 5, Morgan 6, Huth 5, Chilwell 6; Mendy 5, Drinkwater 5, Ndidi 6; Albrighton 5, Musa 6, Vardy 5.

Gray 6, Okazaki 6, Simpson 5.

Courtois 7; Azpilicueta 7, David Luiz 7, Cahill 7; Moses 8, Kante 7, Matic 8, Alonso 10; Willian 7, Hazard 8, Pedro 8.

Loftus-Cheek 6. Fabregas 6, Batshuayi 6.